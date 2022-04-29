Overview

There’s a full slate of MLB games tonight with all 30 teams in action, which means there are plenty of player props to zone in on and consider tonight.

With the baseball season now in full swing, you’re starting to see some trends from certain players, which gives us an idea of the direction we’ll look in on the board. You can keep an eye on the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the MLB player props for tonight’s action.

Alex Bregman (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits

Bregman has gotten off to a mediocre start to his 2022 campaign, but he gets some good news tonight, as he’s facing off with a pitcher he’s extremely familiar with in Yusei Kikuchi. The Astros will be playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Toronto tonight and Bregman has an average of .353 against Kikuchi in 17 career at-bats. Bregman has odds of +260 tonight to have a multi-hit game and there’s some really nice value in that number.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Homer

Alvarez has hit home runs in two of his last three games and has continued to be one of the scariest plate appearances for opposing pitchers. Much like Bregman, Alvarez has found success against Kikuchi, with two home runs in 20 at-bats and an average of .300. Alvarez is +330 to homer tonight and that should be a number that people can get behind.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Record 2+ Hits

Goldschmidt is slowly finding his swing after a slow start to the season and has multi-hit games in his last two starts. More good news for Goldschmidt is on the way tonight as he will face Madison Bumgarner, who he’s extremely familiar with. Goldschmidt has 71 career at-bats against the left-hander with an average of .338 and three home runs. Goldschmidt currently boasts odds of +190 tonight to record two or more hits, which is really solid value considering the stretch he’s been on.

Kolten Wong (Cardinals) to Record 2+ Hits

Much like Goldschmidt, Alvarez, and Bregman, Wong is facing off with a pitcher tonight that he’s found plenty of success against in right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Wong has 48 career at-bats against the Chicago Cubs starter with an average of .354. Wong currently owns odds of +180 to record multiple hits tonight and that’s a number you should really like with the success he’s had vs. the opposition in the past.

Brandon Belt (Giants) to Homer

Now Belt has limited experience vs. Aaron Sanchez with only four at-bats, but the Giants first basemen has gotten off to a solid start to the season with four home runs already. Sanchez has struggled immensely early on this year and Belt should be in a good position to do some damage against him tonight. Belt currently sits at +450 to go deep, which is a bit of a long shot but provides some nice value to close out this list.