Aaron Judge and the Yankees Agree to Deal for 2022

The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Judge came to an agreement to avoid arbitration. The deal is for the 2022 season and will play Judge 19 million for the year. It also includes 250 thousand dollars in incentives if Judge is named the American League MVP or the World Series MVP. This is a victory for Judge, who bet on himself over the offseason as he sought a 21 million dollar deal in arbitration, but the Yankees countered with 17 million.

Those incentives may be fruitful for Judge as he is the current odds-on favorite to win the American League MVP award at +100. The Yankees are also looking to be World Series contenders as they have the best record and run differential in baseball. Their current odds of winning the World Series are second-best at +450.

Lastly, while this deal is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the Yankees have yet to lock up Judge for the long term. He has said publically that he wishes to be a Yankee for life, but his free agency market will be very lucrative, and the Yankees may not be able to compete.