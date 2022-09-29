Aaron Judge Blasts Home Run No. 61, Ties Roger Maris's AL Record

Slide over Roger Maris; you have company. New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge launched home run No. 61 in Toronto on Tuesday, tying Maris for the single-season American League record. Judge’s two-run blast came off Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-3 tie and lifting the Yanks to an 8-3 victory. The 30-year-old, who had gone seven straight games since his last home run, had been tied with the great Babe Ruth and now stands poised to make history.

“Getting a chance to sit at 60 for a while there with the Babe was nice”, said Judge. “But getting a chance to now sit at 61 with another Yankee right fielder that hit 61 home runs and MVPs, world champions, this is pretty cool.”

Judge now has seven games remaining to break Maris’ record – an accomplishment that feels all but inevitable at this point.

The Yankees will be back in action Friday when they play host to the Baltimore Orioles.

