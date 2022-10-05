Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 62, Sets AL Record

There’s a new American League home run king, and his name is Aaron Judge. Judge launched his 62nd homer on Tuesday in Texas, surpassing Roger Maris and setting the AL single-season record. The Yankees superstar slugger sent a 1-1 slider off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to lead off the second game of New York’s doubleheader.
“It’s a big relief,” said Judge. “Everybody can finally sit down in their seats and watch the ballgame. It’s been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this…Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible.”
With Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa’s home run totals tainted by steroids, Judge’s 62 is viewed by many as baseball’s “clean” standard, including Maris’s son.
“He [Judge] should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” said Roger Maris Jr. “I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something.”
Forever etched into the history books, Judge can now turn his focus to the postseason, where he will look to lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series title since 2009.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.