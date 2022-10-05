Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 62, Sets AL Record

There’s a new American League home run king, and his name is Aaron Judge. Judge launched his 62nd homer on Tuesday in Texas, surpassing Roger Maris and setting the AL single-season record. The Yankees superstar slugger sent a 1-1 slider off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to lead off the second game of New York’s doubleheader.

“It’s a big relief,” said Judge. “Everybody can finally sit down in their seats and watch the ballgame. It’s been a fun ride so far, getting a chance to do this…Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible.”

With Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa’s home run totals tainted by steroids, Judge’s 62 is viewed by many as baseball’s “clean” standard, including Maris’s son.

“He [Judge] should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” said Roger Maris Jr. “I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something.”

Forever etched into the history books, Judge can now turn his focus to the postseason, where he will look to lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series title since 2009.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees holding the fourth-best World Series odds at +550.