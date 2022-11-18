Aaron Judge Named AL MVP on Thursday

This was not a surprise as Judge set a new AL home run record with 62 long balls. Judge received 28 of the 30 first-place votes and two second-place tallies. This is just the appetizer for what is likely to be a huge offseason for the free agent. Judge is expected to sign a mammoth contract that will be between $300-$400 million.
Who will he sign with? The New York Yankees want their marquee player back. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has stated this many times. The question is whether they will be willing to give Judge a ten-year deal knowing that he will not be the same player for the last few years of the contract. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and even the New York Mets could also be suitors.
The Yankees are +850 to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.