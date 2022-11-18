Aaron Judge Named AL MVP on Thursday

Aaron Judge was named the American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday, Major League Baseball’s official website reports.

All Rise for the MVP! Aaron Judge is the 2022 AL Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/CdbMQBOEgz — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2022

This was not a surprise as Judge set a new AL home run record with 62 long balls. Judge received 28 of the 30 first-place votes and two second-place tallies. This is just the appetizer for what is likely to be a huge offseason for the free agent. Judge is expected to sign a mammoth contract that will be between $300-$400 million.

Who will he sign with? The New York Yankees want their marquee player back. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has stated this many times. The question is whether they will be willing to give Judge a ten-year deal knowing that he will not be the same player for the last few years of the contract. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and even the New York Mets could also be suitors.