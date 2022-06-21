Aaron Judge Not in Lineup on Tuesday vs. Rays

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (rest) is not in the team’s lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, per the team’s Twitter.

It’s just some rest for the league’s leader in home runs as they continue their series against the Rays on Tuesday night. Judge has done well to stay healthy thus far this season – something that he has struggled with throughout his career – and giving him a rest day here and there can only help his season longevity. The Yankees currently have the best record in the MLB and sit at +450 to win the World Series, just ten cents behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 65 games this season, Judge is posting a .301 batting average, .380 on-base percentage, and .647 slugging rate. Aaron Hicks will replace the home run king in center field.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds

The New York Yankees are currently -162 on the moneyline against the Tamp Bay Rays