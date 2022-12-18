Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Sells for $1.5 Million
Grant White
Up until Saturday, you couldn’t put a price on history. That is until Aaron Judge’s American League record 62nd home run ball was sold at auction. A buyer named Joe paid $1.5 million to own what could eventually become one of baseball’s most treasured relics.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at @GoldinCo.
History was made in the penultimate game of the season. Judge led off the second game of a doubleheader with a 391-foot shot off of Jesus Tinoco. The ball was caught by Cory Youmans, who wasted no time in getting it up for auction.
A record-setting home run pace wasn’t the only thing that set Judge apart this season. The Yankees outfielder led the MLB in runs, runs batted in, and on-base plus slugging percentage en route to his first American League MVP award.
The 2023 MLB season is quickly approaching, with pitchers and catchers expected to report to spring training in less than two months.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees priced at +700 to win their first World Series since 2009.
