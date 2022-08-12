Abreu, Rizzo Best American League Player Props August 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Abreu (White Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+370)

The Chicago White Sox have been looking for more consistency throughout their batting order as multiple candidates have underperformed. The South Side of Chicago needs to do damage in this series after dropping a four-game set to the lowly Kansas City Royals. Jose Abreu is one of the White Sox batters they’ve expected more from, and tonight’s matchup should play to his benefit. The big slugger has mashed 14 home runs and has a .837 OPS, so he’s someone to look at, especially against lefty Daniel Norris. Norris has been poor this season for the Detroit Tigers, owning a 6.90 ERA, while Abreu has hit off him well in previous meetings. In 22 at-bats against the lefty, Abreu has hit .455 with two home runs. Abreu is listed at +370 to homer tonight, and that’s a price point that makes sense in this matchup.

Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

Even though they still have a sizable lead atop the AL East, the New York Yankees have struggled over the past month. Many of those concerns stem from some of their starting pitchers regressing, while the offense has still been damaging. This season, a significant part of the team has been Anthony Rizzo, who has been meeting expectations at the top of the order. Rizzo has clubbed 27 home runs and has an appealing .850 OPS for the Yankees, which means he’s become a player to target on certain slates. Tonight is one of those slates where the Yanks will collide with the Boston Red Sox. The Sox are expected to send righthander Nathan Eovaldi to the bump, and Rizzo has faired well against him. Rizzo has six hits in 12 at-bats against the righty, including one home run and four RBI. Rizzo is currently priced at +390 to homer, and that’s a number bettors should buy.

Tyler Mahle (Twins) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-113)

Many arms were acquired in the American League to help bolster their respective pitching staffs at the trade deadline, and the Minnesota Twins got in on that with their acquisition of Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds. Pitching in a hitter’s park didn’t benefit the righthander, but he’s still posted a solid 4.49 ERA and has been striking out batters at a relatively high clip. Mahle has pitched 110 and 1/3 innings this year and has struck out 119 batters, which is more than one strikeout per inning. That should play exceptionally well in tonight’s matchup, with the Twins set to take on the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels strike out at the highest rate in MLB this season, which is built into Mahle’s alternate strikeout props. It’s not quite in the plus-money territory, but the number for Mahle to record seven or more strikeouts is appealing at -113.