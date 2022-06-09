Acuna Jr., Riley Best National League Player Props June 9

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

It’s not often you’re going to look towards three player props in the same game, but the Atlanta Braves present a lot of value tonight.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+280)

The Atlanta Braves star outfielder didn’t get off to a great start this year, but that was somewhat expected after missing half of last season. Ronald Acuna Jr. made his season debut for the Braves on April 28 and has five home runs and an OPS of .929. Over his past seven games, Acuna has tallied three home runs and hit .400, with an OPS over 1.200. He’s currently on a tear, and that makes him a worthwhile target. The Braves slugger has only had three at-bats against Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker, but he’s seeing the baseball great right now. Acuna Jr. owns the highest odds in this contest to homer at +280 and you can make a legitimate argument that that price is still too low.

Austin Riley (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+370)

Sticking with the theme, Austin Riley is another Braves player with value to homer in this matchup. Atlanta’s third baseman has been a big leader for the team offensively, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 34. Those numbers are nice through two months, but he’s started swinging a hot bat late, specifically over his past 15 games. The power-hitting Riley has seven home runs over that stretch and owns an OPS of 1.159. Acuna Jr. might be the better overall hitter if you compare him to Riley, but Riley has shown off his power over the past two weeks. You could even make a case that Riley should have higher home run odds than Acuna Jr. Consider Riley’s value to hit a home run at +370, especially with the two home runs in three at-bats against the Pirates’ starter.

Max Fried (Braves) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+182)

Max Fried has been dominant for the Braves every fifth day on the bump, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Fried has made 11 starts this season for Atlanta but not seeing big strikeout numbers like previous seasons. One of Fried’s strikeout props is set at seven with plus-money at +182. Fried has only recorded seven or more strikeouts in two starts this season, but there’s reason to believe that could change against the Pirates. Pittsburgh currently owns the fifth-highest strikeout rate in baseball, and even if this team has made strides this season, cutting down the strikeouts hasn’t been one of them. Even if Fried hasn’t shown high punchout totals this year, there’s value with this prop.