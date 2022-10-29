Adam Wainwright is Staying With the St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainright has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Adam Wainwright’s contract with the St. Louis Cardinals: one-year, $17.5 million. $10 million is deferred. $500K each for 28, 30 starts, plus other awards/bonuses. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 28, 2022

The contract is for one year and $17.5 million. This will be the 18th season for the veteran starter and likely his last. This year Wainwright was 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, along with 143 strikeouts in 191.2 IP over 32 starts. Wainwright struggled mightily over his final six starts of the year, allowing 23 runs.

The Cardinals could be big players in free agency this offseason, as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols aren’t expected to return. The Cards could be dark horse contenders for Aaron Judge or Trea Turner. They have the money to sign either player, and St. Louis is considered one of the best places to play in the majors.

