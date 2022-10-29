Adam Wainwright is Staying With the St. Louis Cardinals

The contract is for one year and $17.5 million. This will be the 18th season for the veteran starter and likely his last. This year Wainwright was 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, along with 143 strikeouts in 191.2 IP over 32 starts. Wainwright struggled mightily over his final six starts of the year, allowing 23 runs.
The Cardinals could be big players in free agency this offseason, as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols aren’t expected to return. The Cards could be dark horse contenders for Aaron Judge or Trea Turner. They have the money to sign either player, and St. Louis is considered one of the best places to play in the majors.
Saturday is Game 2 of the World Series, where the Phillies lead the set 1-0. They will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead before traveling home to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday.
The Astros have Framber Valdez on the mound, while the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler. The Astros are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -142 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
