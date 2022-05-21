Adley Rutschman Has Been Promoted by the Baltimore Orioles
George Kurtz
Adley Rutschman has been called up from Triple-A by the Baltimore Orioles, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Rutschman is the top prospect in the organization for the Orioles and a consensus top-10 prospect in all of Major League Baseball. Rutschman might have broken spring training with the team but a triceps injury suffered in mid-March ended any chance of that happening. Rutschman is expected to be in the lineup Saturday night and catching for the Orioles.
The O’s sit at 16-24 and in last place in the American League East, 13 games behind the New York Yankees. Rutschman isn’t likely to change that overnight, but he is a good start for the team that may also promote top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez in the near future.
The Orioles will start Kyle Bradish on Saturday night versus the Tampa Bay Rays, who will counter with Jeffrey Springs. The Orioles are -140 (+1.5) on the run line and +118 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
