Adley Rutschman Has Been Promoted by the Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman has been called up from Triple-A by the Baltimore Orioles, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Rutschman is the top prospect in the organization for the Orioles and a consensus top-10 prospect in all of Major League Baseball. Rutschman might have broken spring training with the team but a triceps injury suffered in mid-March ended any chance of that happening. Rutschman is expected to be in the lineup Saturday night and catching for the Orioles.

The O’s sit at 16-24 and in last place in the American League East, 13 games behind the New York Yankees. Rutschman isn’t likely to change that overnight, but he is a good start for the team that may also promote top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez in the near future.

