AL Division Series Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros Best Bets

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are set to kick off Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series today from Minute Maid Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Mariners (+190) vs. Houston Astros (-230) Total: 6.5 (O-122, U+100)

Two AL West rivals, the Mariners and Astros, face off in what should be a compelling ALDS. During the regular season, the Astros came out on top in 12-of-19 games against the Mariners, making them big favorites in this series. That should be no surprise after Houston captured the top seed in the American League and finished a cool 16 games ahead of the Mariners in the standings.

Seattle had a coming-out party in the wild-card round of the playoffs, including a historic comeback in Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, where they trailed 8-1 and still managed to pick up the victory. As a result, it shouldn’t be surprising that they’ll be entering this series with some confidence, even if their opposition is much stronger than the one they faced in the opening round.

Pitching has continued to be a great strength of both these ball clubs, which should be no different in this matchup later this afternoon. The visiting Mariners will send right-hander Logan Gilbert to the bump, while the Astros will be countering with the likely AL Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander. Gilbert finished the year with a 13-6 record, paired with a 3.20 ERA and 174 strikeouts, while Verlander was 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 punchouts.

In addition to both these starters posting good seasons, each starting pitcher has also found success against the opposing lineup. In four starts against the Astros, Gilbert tallied a 2-1 record with a 2.52 ERA, while Verlander pitched six times against the Mariners, owning a 5-1 record with a 2.34 ERA.

Even with both starters having found success against one another, it’s still difficult not to side with Verlander’s experience in the playoffs. It’s simply hard to doubt the likely 2022 Cy Young award winner after the regular season he just put together. As a result, there’s likely some value in expecting the Astros to pick up a victory today by multiple runs, albeit in a low-scoring environment.

Best Bet: Astros run line (-102)

It’s no secret that both starting pitchers have looked good in this matchup all season long, meaning it shouldn’t exactly be shocking to see a total set at just 6.5 for this Game 1. It’s always tricky when you see a number this low to consider the under, but there’s enough of a sample size on the mound from both sides that it’s hard to look in the other direction, even with the capabilities of this Astros offense. With the under sitting in plus-money territory at +100, it’s hard to avoid that on today’s playoff slate.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+100)

Even with not a lot of runs being scored when Gilbert and Verlander have pitched, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some value to target here in terms of player props. Multiple Astros batters have succeeded against Gilbert, but none more than their third basemen Alex Bregman.

In 17 at-bats against the right-hander, Bregman has recorded a .412 batting average, leading us to look at some of his props today. The one that stands out the most with some value attached is for him to record a multi-hit game, which is currently priced at a great number of +310.

Best Prop: Alex Bregman to record 2+ Hits (+310)