AL Division Series Game 2: Guardians vs. Yankees Best Bets

The number two seed New York Yankees are set to play host to the third seed Cleveland Guardians tonight for Game 2 of the ALDS from Yankee Stadium.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (+120) vs. New York Yankees (-142) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120)

Despite sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, the Cleveland Guardians offense struggled in Game 1 against the New York Yankees, dropping the matchup 4-1. The Yankees’ bread and butter are built into their offense, but they still have some difference-makers on the mound. The Guardians will have to demonstrate at least some progress in this game, knowing that averaging less than two runs per game in the postseason won’t cut it, even when you have elite starting pitching.

Those elite arms should again be present from both sides in this matchup, giving the Guardians a slight edge. The visitors are expected to start right-hander Shane Bieber, while the Yankees will counter with left-hander Nestor Cortes. Bieber has continued to find success this season, owning a 13-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 198 strikeouts. Cortes was again outstanding for the Yankees, posting a 12-4 record with a 2.44 ERA and 163 punchouts. Bieber made his postseason debut against the Rays in the Wild Card round and pitched a gem, throwing seven and 2/3 innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out eight. Cortes will be making his first start in the playoffs tonight, which will be interesting to see if he can continue to find success when the games matter more.

Bieber didn’t face the Yankees this season, but Cortes squared off with the Guardians twice. In those matchups, Cortes threw 12 and 1/3 innings while allowing just three earned runs and striking out 14. The Guardians have the starter they’d want in what should be a must-win game. Despite Cortes having substantial numbers against Cleveland, Bieber should do enough to baffle Yankees hitters, leading to the Guardians evening the series at one.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (+120)

Cleveland has good enough pitching to make the Bronx Bombers struggle on offense. That was apparent in Game 1 and should continue to be evident in this second matchup with their ace on the mound. Cortes was also strong during the year, specifically when facing the Guardians. That should inspire some confidence in bettors that another low-scoring game will take place. As a result, it’s difficult not to side with the under 6.5 at -120, which is the direction we’ll be leaning.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

It’s hard to look in Bieber’s direction for his alternate strikeout prop, but the same can’t be said for Cortes, who’s posted two quality outings against the Guardians. With strikeout totals of six and eight in those games, it’s difficult not to feel good about the prospects of one of his alternate strikeout lines hitting. The one with the most value attached is for him to strike out five or more batters, which is priced in plus-money at +118. It’s a guestimate of what we’ll get out of Cortes in his postseason debut. Still, if his two starts against an offensively inept Guardians are any indication, it’s hard not to target this number tonight.

Best Prop: Nestor Cortes to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+118)