AL Division Series Game 5: Guardians vs. Yankees Best Bets

The number two seed New York Yankees are set to host the third seed Cleveland Guardians tonight for Game 5 of the ALDS from Yankee Stadium.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians (+130) vs. New York Yankees (-154) Total: 7 (O -122, U +100)

With four games having yet to settle the ALDS matchup between the Guardians and Yankees, the two clubs will collide for a decisive fifth game this evening. Game 4 took place last night with the Guardians holding a 2-1 series edge, but the Yankees responded by doubling up Cleveland 4-2, forcing this game tonight. With no other series reaching this point in the divisional round, it’s hard to argue that this hasn’t been the most compelling series of this round.

With this series reaching its breaking point, the pitching matchup of this Game 5 is expected to feature Aaron Civale of the Guardians taking on Jameson Taillon of the Yankees. During the regular season, Civale owned a 5-6 record with a 4.92 ERA and 98 strikeouts, while Taillon was 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 151 punchouts. Looking at their home and road splits, Civale struggled as a visitor, owning a 1-3 record with a 5.88 ERA. Regarding Taillon’s home record, he was 7-2 with a 3.47 ERA.

In addition, Civale made two starts against the Yankees during the regular season and struggled immensely, compiling a 10.00 ERA in those two games. Taillon made one start against the Guardians and pitched five innings with a 1.80 ERA.

This game has the potential to be close, but that likely comes down to how the Yankees’ bullpen fares. If they can hold their own, New York should be able to advance to the ALCS and do so by multiple runs.

Best Bet: Yankees run line (+140)

Besides Game 3, where the teams combined to score 11 runs, none of the other three games have seen the teams score more than six. This game will also feature the lowest-quality pitching matchup, so we could be in for some runs tonight. The total for Game 5 is set at seven, with the over sitting at -122 and the under coming in at +100. With questionable pitchers and both teams digging deep for a solution, it’s hard to imagine runs not being scored. In a game with no margin for error, runs will still find a way to be scored, so bettors should gravitate toward the over seven.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-102)

Although this hasn’t been the most offensive series between the Guardians and Yankees, that doesn’t mean there aren’t player props we can target for Game 5. Anthony Rizzo hasn’t been a postseason performer, but he could be a sneaky pick. It’s uncertain how long Civale will last in the ballgame tonight, with starters having short leashes, but Rizzo does have a solid track record against him. Rizzo has recorded five hits in ten at-bats against the right-hander, including a pair of home runs. It’s hard to avoid targeting Rizzo’s home run price at +350.

Best Prop: Anthony Rizzo to Hit a Home Run (+350)