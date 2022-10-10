AL Divisional Series Preview: Guardians vs. Yankees

After having a bye as the second seed in the American League, the New York Yankees are set to face off with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL divisional series.

Cleveland Guardians (+182) vs. New York Yankees (-220)

The Cleveland Guardians pitched their way to the second round of the MLB playoffs after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, setting them up for a date with the Bronx Bombers.

Starting Rotation

This is likely more balanced than it would be if the Yankees hadn’t received a bye in the first round, but that’s not the case. The Yankees will begin the series with Gerrit Cole and likely Nestor Cortes, while the Guardians will start Cal Quantrill in Game 1 and Shane Bieber in Game 2. The Guardians are built around their starting rotation, which was one of the main reasons they were crowned AL Central champs. Even with the Yankees having more name value in their rotation, the Guardians demonstrated against Tampa Bay that their starters could match up with anyone in baseball. The Yankees’ bats offer a more difficult challenge, but the Guardians’ rotation should be up to the task. The scary part is that this team is the youngest in baseball, and their rotation is a big reason.

Edge: Guardians

Batting

It’s hard to be encouraged by what the Cleveland Guardians did offensively against the Tampa Bay Rays, but that’s not how this team was expected to find success. There was a large gap offensively between the Yankees and Guardians during the regular season, which saw the Bronx Bombers run away with the most runs in the American League with 807, while the Guardians finished just shy of the 700 mark. Aaron Judge is coming off setting the American League single-season record with 62 home runs, but it’s unlikely he’s going to see a lot of good pitches in this series. Still, the Yankees have a sizable edge in terms of offense.

Edge: Yankees

Bullpen

Both teams have bullpen ERA’s in the top five, but the Yankees will be without one of their key arms. Aroldis Chapman was left off their postseason roster after skipping a workout, which should help close the gap between these bullpens, even if the left-hander wasn’t nearly as effective as we’ve been accustomed to. As a result, there’s not much separating these two teams regarding their bullpens, so you can call this a draw.

Edge: Wash

If you’ve been following SportsGrid’s content this season, you should know there’s good reason to be bullish about the Guardians. It might not be the year they win the World Series, but there’s a ton of value with them to upset the New York Yankees in this five-game set. The Yankees have every right to be favorites, and maybe it’s underselling their potential to say they’ll drop this divisional series to the Guardians, but it’s hard to trust New York’s rotation. That’s why Cleveland can pull off the upset.

Series Pick: Guardians in 5