AL Divisional Series Preview: Mariners vs. Astros

Two AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, are set to face off in the divisional round for a five-game series beginning at Minute Maid Park.

Seattle Mariners (+186) vs. Houston Astros (-225)

After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays on the road in the Wild Card round, the Mariners are set to take on the 106-win Houston Astros, who enter the playoffs as the top seed in the American League.

Starting Pitching

When you boast two players in your starting rotation that are amongst the top five in shortest odds to take home the AL Cy Young award, it’s going to be hard to match, even if you’re a team with pitching as good as the Mariners. Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez give the Astros arguably the best one-two punch in MLB, and that’s going to be difficult for the Mariners to compete with, especially when you consider that their best arms won’t be able to start until the middle of this series. Behind those Astros’ starters are Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier, so it will be a hard path to defeat the Astros in long series too. This shouldn’t take away from what the Mariners bring to the table, but it’s hard not to give the Astros a decisive edge with their rotation.

Edge: Astros

Batting

The Mariners proved against the Toronto Blue Jays that they have weapons in their lineup. Still, the Astros have a lineup featuring Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker, so it will be difficult for Seattle to stack up against them. Not only are those four bats formidable, but they also scored the third most runs in the American League, along with outscoring the Mariners by 47. Despite the Mariners’ impressive 14-run performance in the Wild Card round, the Astros will still have an advantage on offense.

Edge: Astros

Bullpen

In addition, the Astros will also have an edge in the bullpen. The Mariners had the sixth-lowest ERA from a bullpen, but the Astros owned the lowest bullpen ERA in MLB at just 2.80. Ryan Pressly, Hector Neris, Will Smith, and Rafael Montero are as strong a top four in the backend of a bullpen that you’ll find in the league.

Edge: Astros

Despite the Astros being clear favorites in this matchup, it’s hard to see them completing a clean three-game sweep of the Mariners. Look for the Astros to win the first two games at home before the Mariners host and win their first playoff game since 2001. The M’s Cinderella story ends soon after, with the Astros closing this series out in a fourth game on the road.

Series Pick: Astros in 4