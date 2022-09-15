AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Julio Rodriguez Makes History

Instead of looking at MLB betting lines all the time, future bets are an excellent alternative to change things up. We’re looking at 2022 MLB American League Rookie of the Year odds.

The American League is filled with blossoming young stars; the most experienced of them have a leg up on the field and the odds board. We have seen the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 AL ROY odds (as of September 15)

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Julio Rodriguez -3000 Adley Rutschman +1100 George Kirby +6600 Steven Kwan +25000 Jose Miranda +25000

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners (-3000)

This week: Julio Rodriguez has written his name in the history books. He becomes the first player in MLB history to have 25+ home runs and 25+ stolen bases in his debut season. This week, he added on with his 26th home run vs. the San Diego Padres.

Next week: Speaking of record-breaking rookie seasons, Rodriguez will face Mike Trout when the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels.

Adley Rutschman – Orioles (+1100)

This week: The Orioles standout rookie picked up two hits, including his 30th double in Tuesday’s game. In just 93 games played, Rutschman finds himself on the Top 50 list fWAR (4.1)

Next week: The Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays with huge Wild Card implications.

George Kirby – Mariners (+6600)

This week: George Kirby was again dominant, shutting down the Atlanta Braves lineup this week. He currently holds the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.79) through a pitcher’s first 20 career starts in MLB history.

Next week: The Seattle Mariners are poised for an October run, and the schedule is on their side. They will play teams under .500 the rest of the way.

Steven Kwan – Guardians (+25000)

This week: Steven Kwan is getting it done with the long ball and small ball. He picked up his fourth home run against the Minnesota Twins and laid down a perfectly placed bunt to reach base.

Next week: The Cleveland Guardians welcome in the Minnesota Twins.

Jose Miranda (+25000)

This week: Jose Miranda is picking up national attention with his impressive stats. He hit his 15th home run this week and is now hitting .279/.337/.459 (130 wRC+) in just 103 games.

Next week: Miranda will face off against fellow rookie Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians this next week.

Baseball Odds at BetMGM

BetMGM is the premier online sports betting destination for baseball odds.

You can bet on various odds from spring training through the World Series. Whether you’re a first-time bettor making your first deposit, a casual fan browsing run lines for a game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, or a longtime diehard dissecting over/under trends for a late-night Seattle Mariners’ game, there are opportunities for everyone.

Visit the MLB betting page today to get closer to the action!