AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Julio Rodriguez Shows Power

Instead of looking at MLB betting lines all the time, future bets are an excellent alternative to change things up. We’re looking at 2022 MLB American League Rookie of the Year odds.

The American League is filled with blossoming young stars; the most experienced of them have a leg up on the field and the odds board. We have gotten a glimpse of the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 AL ROY odds (as of September 9)

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Julio Rodriguez -1000 Adley Rutschman +700 Bobby Witt Jr. +6600 Steven Kwan +8000 George Kirby +8000

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners (-1000)

This week: The frontrunner in the AL Rookie of the Year race, Julio Rodriguez, continues to hit rockets, picking up his 22nd and 23rd home runs this week.

Next week: Rodriguez will look to show his power as the Seattle Mariners welcome in two playoff-bound teams – the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

Adley Rutschman – Orioles (+700)

This week: Adley Rutschman has been a double-hitting machine, collecting his 29th on Wednesday, which ties him with Eddie Murray for the second most by a rookie in O’s history.

Next week: The Baltimore Orioles welcome in the Boston Red Sox before they head out on the road to Washington and Toronto.

Bobby Witt Jr – Royals (+6600)

This week: It will be difficult for him to win the Rookie of the Year title, but he has received a lot of national attention as of late. He just became the youngest player in franchise history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Next week: The Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, who are still trying to keep their postseason chances alive.

Steven Kwan – Guardians (+8000)

This week: The Cleveland Guardians’ rookie has seen his batting average drop slightly, picking up four strikeouts over the seven-game span, but he has also gone two-for-four in two of those games.

Next week: The Guardians will face the Twins in Minnesota beginning on Friday night before welcoming in the Los Angeles Angels next week.

George Kirby – Mariners (+8000)

This week: Congratulations are due for George Kirby after it was announced he received AL Rookie of the Month honors for August. He has earned it, placing him back into the AL Rookie of the Year odds rankings.

Next week: Kirby will take the hill in a big pitching matchup at home on Saturday against Max Fried and the Braves lineup.

