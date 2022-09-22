AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Keep an Eye on Kirby

Instead of looking at MLB betting lines all the time, future bets are an excellent alternative to change things up. We’re looking at 2022 MLB American League Rookie of the Year odds.

The American League is filled with blossoming young stars, and we have seen a glimpse of the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 AL ROY odds (as of September 21)

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Julio Rodriguez -3000 Adley Rutschman +1100 George Kirby +6600 Steven Kwan +25000 Jose Miranda +25000

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners (-3000)

This week: Julio Rodriguez was named as one of the “Most Exciting Players” by Baseball America in their “Best Tools of 2022 List.” I think we can all agree on that one, and starting Thursday against the A’s, he still has some time left to add to his stellar season.

Next week: As the Mariners look ahead to postseason plans, they’ll face the Royals and Rangers in the next two series.



Adley Rutschman – Orioles (+1100)

This week: The Orioles beat the Tigers, 8-1. The young core of Adley Rutschman/Gunnar Henderson/Kyle Stowers/Terrin Vavra went 6-for-16 with two walks, six RBIs, and four runs scored.

Next week: The Houston Astros may have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but they will meet the Orioles, who are hungry for one of their own.

George Kirby – Mariners (+6600)

This week: George Kirby has been sneaky good. He has been the best pitcher in the AL by fWAR (3.1) since July 1, ranking ahead of Justin Verlander (3.0) and Shohei Ohtani (2.6).

Next week: He will make the start in the series finale against the A’s on Thursday.

Steven Kwan – Guardians (+25000)

This week: You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had a better week than Steven Kwan. He had a 4-for-4 performance on Tuesday and followed that up with a three-hit night, including a home run.

Next week: The Guardians have pulled away in the Central division race, with Kwan and the young squad in Cleveland looking poised to make a push in the playoffs.

Jose Miranda – Twins (+25000)

This week: Jose Miranda showed some excellent plate discipline with a 12-pitch duel that resulted in a double off the left-field wall, barely missing a home run. It was an A+ at-bat from the rookie.

Next week: The Twins will begin a homestand against the Angels and White Sox.

