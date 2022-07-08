Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera Added as All-Star Legends

It was reported on July 5th that Rob Manfred could name legends to the All-Star rosters as part of the new CBA. Well, three days later, we now know who those legends will be. Albert Pujols was named to the National League All-Star roster, and Miguel Cabrera was named to the American League roster.

Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis for his 22nd year in the big leagues but has not done much with the bat. For the season, he’s hitting just .200 with four homers and 18 RBI. On the other hand, Miguel Cabrera is having a much better year in Detroit. He’s hitting .308 with three homers and 31 RBI.

While their numbers this year are certainly not All-Start worthy, the legends clause creates some sentiment for the mid-summer classic. After all, it is Albert Pujols’s final season, and his career is as decorated as it gets. Pujols is a three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner, and two-time World Series Champion.

Cabrera’s resume is not too bad either. He is a two-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, Triple Crown winner, and a four-time batting champ.