Albies, Arenado Best National League Player Props June 13

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ozzie Albies (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+490)

There’s a lot to like about how the Atlanta Braves are playing right now, despite some of the struggles that have been prevalent from Ozzie Albies this season. The Braves’ second basement has an OPS of just .697 this year, paired with eight home runs. Those numbers haven’t been typical for him, especially after hitting a career-high 30 home runs last season. Even with the poor start through two months, there are still certain games where you can target Albies. The Braves will be up against Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals, where Albies has hit one home run and .429 against the right-hander. There are multiple names ahead of him who boast higher odds to homer than Albies, but at +490 to go deep has value.

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

The St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman has been a notoriously streaky hitter throughout his MLB career, but when he’s hot, he’s hot. Nolan Arenado was mostly quiet through May, but over his past 27 at-bats, the power-hitter has recorded one home run and driven in four runs, while boasting a .850 OPS. Even though Arenado spent most of his career with Colorado, he’s getting to know the NL Central. He’s already faced tonight’s Pittsburgh Pirates starter, Mitch Keller, eight times, tallying one home run and hitting .375. With a hot streak looming for Arenado, it’s hard not to like his price to homer at +420.

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+116)

The front-runner for the National League Cy Young has been a difference-maker for the Miami Marlins and has progressively improved each season since his debut in 2017. This year, the right-hander has a 6-2 record with a 1.61 ERA and 77 strikeouts after recording 201 last season. Miami’s top of the rotation arm has found a groove of late and has been upping his strikeout numbers, finishing with seven, 14, eight, and six over his past four starts. Tonight’s matchup for the Marlins will see them face the Philadelphia Phillies, and although they’ve played much better of late, they still own the seventh-highest strikeout rate in baseball this season. With Sandy Alcantara finding more ways to finish hitters, you should focus on his alternate strikeout prop of seven or more, which presents plus-money value at +116.