ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Astros Best Bets

The New York Yankees are set to visit the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the third time in the last six seasons from Minute Maid Park.

New York Yankees (+153) vs. Houston Astros (-180) Total: 7 (O +100, U -122)

After finishing off the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 at home yesterday, the New York Yankees are set to face off with the American League’s top regular season team in the ALCS. The Astros present a different beast than the Guardians, having a great starting staff and bullpen and one of the top offenses. It’s no secret that the Astros have had the Yankees’ number over the last six years in the postseason, which should make for a very compelling series. After defeating the Mariners in six games, the Astros had a chance to reset their rotation and will be throwing their best at the Bronx Bombers from the get-go.

Pitching should favor the home side in this matchup. The visiting Yankees have named right-hander Jameson Taillon as their Game 1 starter, while the Astros will counter with the likely AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. During the regular season, Taillon posted a 14-5 record with a 3.91 ERA and 151 strikeouts, while Verlander was 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 punchouts. Taillon has come on in relief this postseason but will make his first start of the playoffs tonight, while Verlander struggled in his opening outing against the Mariners and will look to bounce back in this ALCS opener.

Taillon made one start against the Astros this season and struggled, pitching five and 2/3 innings while compiling a 9.53 ERA. On the other hand, Verlander made one start against the Yankees, pitching a dominant seven innings and posting a 1.29 ERA, along with three strikeouts.

It’s not hard to be more confident in what Verlander and the Astros bring to the table in this opening matchup. With the Astros sitting at home waiting for their opponent, there’s value in looking toward them on the run line, which is currently priced at +118.

Best Bet: Astros run line (+118)

Despite his poor outing against the Mariners in the divisional round, it’s difficult to see a scenario where Verlander follows up with a dud against the Yankees. This is a matchup that the home side needs to have with all the circumstances favoring them. Of course, the Yankees aren’t throwing this first game, but the Astros should be able to manufacture many runs in this opener, leading us to target over seven runs tonight at +100.

Best Bet: Over seven (+100)

It’s hard to avoid Jose Altuve‘s playoff record. We all know about the Astros’ World Series scandal, but Altuve has continued to demonstrate that he’s one of the best pure hitters in the game. In his career against Taillon, Altuve has four hits in nine at-bats, which should play well in this game. Altuve has the shortest odds in this matchup to record a multi-hit game at +220, but there’s still a lot of value in that number, which warrants consideration.

Best Prop: Jose Altuve to Record 2+ Hits (+220)