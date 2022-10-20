ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. Astros Best Bets

The New York Yankees will visit the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the third time in the last six seasons for Game 2 from Minute Maid Park tonight.

New York Yankees (+122) vs. Houston Astros (-144) Total: 7 (O -120, U -102)

Game 1 went down last night, with the Houston Astros doubling up the Yankees 4-2 to pick up a 1-0 series lead in this best-of-seven ALCS. It’s almost hard to fathom that both teams have remained elite in the American League. Each side has pitching that can get the job done in October and batters with the experience and power to put up runs when it matters most. There’s a lot to like about both teams, but the Astros still have an edge in Game 2, where they’re set to enter as favorites on the moneyline at -144. That’s not a huge number, and it’s still one that you can side with, unlike the bigger price of Game 1.

The teams’ respective starting rotations should continue to be a big area to follow in this matchup, and there’s another solid pitching duel on deck tonight. The visiting Yankees will send right-hander Luis Severino to the mound, while the Astros will counter with lefty Framber Valdez. The Yankees righty posted a 7-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and 112 strikeouts during the regular season, while Valdez was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA and 194 punchouts. Through this postseason, Severino has no record with a 4.76 ERA and six strikeouts, compared to Valdez, sitting with no record and a 3.18 ERA with six punchouts.

Severino made two starts this year against the Astros, pitching 12 innings and allowing five earned runs while striking out 11 batters. On the other hand, Valdez started just one game against the Yankees, pitching six innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out seven.

The Yankees kept things close enough last night, which should provide some confidence in their value as the visitors in Game 2. Looking towards their moneyline price of +122 is something bettors should gravitate towards.

Game 1 of this ALCS saw just six runs scored, and the total for tonight is currently set at seven. Longballs were the story in Game 1, but there were a lot of solo shots. Don’t expect that to change tonight, with the only difference being that runners will be on base when these long balls are hit. As a result, there’s likely some value in looking toward the over seven at -120.

Despite believing the Yankees will come out on top in this second matchup, there’s still value in some of the Astros’ player props. One that stands out involves one of Valdez’s alternate strikeout props, set at six or more. In the divisional round against the Seattle Mariners, Valdez made one start and pitched five and 2/3 innings, striking out six batters. In addition, he already struck out seven batters over six innings against the Yankees earlier this season. The Yankees struck out 17 times last night, and with Valdez lined up to strike out six or more, it’s hard to avoid the plus-money value of +116.

