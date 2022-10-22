ALCS Game 3: Astros vs. Yankees Best Bets

The New York Yankees will play host to the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the third time in the last six seasons for Game 3 from Yankee Stadium today.

Houston Astros (+126) vs. New York Yankees (-148) Total: 7 (O-102, U-118)

Heading into Game 3 today, the Astros have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS and have started to put some doubt into what the Yankees have to offer in this series. Houston has yet to lose a game in the postseason and is a perfect 5-0. The team has been winning many close games, and a lot of that credit can go towards a lights-out bullpen, which has proven to be a significant advantage over their competitors. Adjustments will be needed from the Yankees batters to get over the hump, but they’ll be entering this Game 3 as home favorites on the moneyline at -148.

The Yankees should boast an advantage on the mound in this Game 3, which is expected to feature Gerrit Cole taking on Cristian Javier. Both starters were good during the regular season, with Javier posting an 11-9 record, paired with a 2.54 ERA and 194 strikeouts, while Cole was 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 257 punchouts.

In terms of the postseason, Javier has yet to make a start for the Astros but did give up one earned run in one, and 1/3 innings pitched during a relief appearance. Looking at Cole, he’s made two starts for the Yankees during their playoff run and has thrown 13 and 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out 16.

Cole made one start against this scary Astros batting order in 2022, which saw him pitch seven innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out eight. The Yankees know they’ll need a big performance from their ace in this matchup if they have hopes of cutting their series deficit in half. This is exactly twhythey signed him to a lucrative contract, to start games like these. Javier was also dominant for the Astros in two starts against the Yankees this season, pitching 12 innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out 16.

There’s some value here for the visitors with how dominant Javier looked in two starts against the Yankees this season. In saying that, this is a must-win game for New York, and they’re still priced at a number on the moneyline that warrants consideration. As good as the Astros are, the Yankees are right up there with them, and it’s hard to see this series going quickly.

Best Bet: Yankees moneyline (-148)

We’ve seen game totals of five and six runs through two games in the ALCS. You don’t get to this point in the postseason if you don’t have high-quality pitching and both teams certainly embody that sentiment. With another pitching duel set to go down tonight with Javier taking on Cole, it’s hard to see a world where the bats wake up. With the bullpens performing strong and an off day yesterday to recharge, sticking with the trend of the under-seven is the right play to track here at -118.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-118)

It’s no secret that if the Yankees hope to come out on top in Game 3, they’ll need a big performance from Cole against a deep Astros lineup. It’s a different beast, but Cole struck out eight batters in both games against the Cleveland Guardians in the divisional round, and he’s the type of pitcher that brings a lot of strikeouts to the table, regardless of the overall outcome of the game. The Astros don’t strike out as much as the Guardians do, but Cole has already gone deep in a matchup with Houston this season and struck out eight batters, meaning there’s some value here in targeting him to strike out seven or more today.

Best Prop: Gerrit Cole Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)