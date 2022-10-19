ALCS Preview: The Top 2 AL Teams Battle For the Pennant

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros could be the most disliked teams in all of baseball. Regardless of their popularity outside their fan bases, both teams have earned their spot as the No. 1, and No. 2 seeds hook up for the American League crown.

New York needed all five games to get by a pesky Cleveland Guardians club. The extended series could factor in fatigue in their battle against an outstanding Astros team. Houston swept away the Seattle Mariners in a much closer series than the 3-0 tally looked.

Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Series Odds

Series/AL Winner: Yankees (+145) | Astros (-170)

Yankees (+145) | Astros (-170) ALCS MVP: Yordan Alvarez +500

Yordan Alvarez +500 Aaron Judge +1000, Justin Verlander +1100

Alex Bregman +1200, Kyle Tucker +1200, Framber Valdez +1200

World Series: Yankees (+280), Astros (+160)

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Yankees (99-63 Regular Season, 3-2 Playoffs) vs.

Astros (106-56 Regular Season, 3-0 Playoffs)

The Astros were the number two team in baseball behind the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston did it with balance in its starting pitching, offense, and bullpen as major contributors to a fantastic season.

New York fought out of a midseason slump that diminished their massive lead in the AL East. Aaron Judge led the power-hitting team, but the Yanks did more than just bludgeon their opponents. While the bullpen was in constant flux, the starting pitching more than pulled their weight in 2022.

Starting Pitching Edge: Houston Astros

The starting pitching we will see in this series is very close outside of the Game 1 matchup. Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, 185 K) is the likely Cy Young award winner this year, and Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 151 K) was just pushed from the Game 5 clincher against Cleveland.

Houston has a clear advantage in the opener on the mound. Seeing Verlander put up two straight bad starts after getting rocked in Game 1 against the Mariners is extremely unlikely.

Behind their Cy Young favorite, Houston has Lance McCullers Jr. (4-0, 2.27 ERA, 50 K) and Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA, 194 K). McCullers missed most of the season but finished very strong, including a scoreless series clincher over Seattle. Valdez is coming off a career year where he put up personal bests across the board.

The Yankees rotation is no slouch featuring perennial Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 257 K), Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 112 K), and Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, 163 K). Cortes could be somewhat spent after pitching on three days rest in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Houston (2.82) and New York (3.34) were two and three in team ERA during the first six innings of games this year, so despite a pair of potent offenses, pitching should be on full display in this ALCS.

Offense Edge: New York Yankees

The discrepancy between these two offenses is minimal. Both feature superstars at the plate that can change the flow of a game in a hurry.

New York will display the likely MVP winner and the season’s most significant story in Aaron Judge (.311 avg, 62 HR, 131 RBI). While setting the AL record for single-season home runs, Judge narrowly missed a triple crown falling short of the batting title by five points. The Yanks slugger easily topped all of baseball with a 10.6 WAR.

The supporting cast around Judge carried their weight at the plate. Anthony Rizzo hit 32 round-trippers, Giancarlo Stanton launched 31, and Gleyber Torres hit 24. DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with a toe issue much of the season and missed the ALDS, but he could be back for this series.

New York led the AL in runs scored, putting up 807 in 2022 while also topping MLB with 254 home runs, 40 more than the Astros.

Houston finished second in the American League with 214 home runs and finished eighth in runs scored. That said, New York scored 70 more runs than the Astros did.

Big bats like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman all hit at least 23 home runs, with Alvarez leading the way with 37 long balls. Rookie Jeremy Pena has also been a bright shining light in Houston.

While New York’s lineup has the biggest star, the Astros are right there. The difference between these two offenses is razor-thin, but the Yankees are a little more dangerous.

Bullpen Edge: Houston Astros

The widest gap between the Yankees and the Astros is in the bullpen. Houston’s relievers have been solid all year, specifically at the backend of the pen, while the Yankees have been a mess.

The Astros led the American League with 53 saves on the year against New York’s 47 saves. Houston finished second in the AL with an ERA of 3.04 from the seventh inning and beyond.

The top two arms in Houston’s pen combined for 47 saves, with Ryan Pressly leading the way with 33 stops and a 2.98 ERA. Rafael Montero held it down when Pressly was unavailable and did so with a sparkling 2.37 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

New York blew 21 saves in 2022 and had several pitchers try to close out games. Houston’s backend is much more reliable and consistent and has a clear edge.

