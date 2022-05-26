Alek Manoah Emerging in AL Cy Race for Blue Jays

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers and there’s no shortage of those at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are both in consideration for the award once again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of May 25th):

<h2> Justin Verlander- Astros (+450)<h2>

Last week: The veteran right-hander continued his great start to the 2022 season, pitching six innings of shutout baseball against the Texas Rangers while striking eight and picking up his sixth victory of the season.

This week: After starting on Saturday, Justin Verlander’s next appearance will likely come this weekend against the Seattle Mariners. He’s already made two starts this season against the Mariners, pitching 14.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs with a combined 11 strikeouts.

<h2>Kevin Gausman- Blue Jays (+500)<h2>

Last week: The prized free-agent acquisition for the Toronto Blue Jays added another solid start to his resume last Wednesday, where he pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs against the Seattle Mariners, but ultimately picked up the loss.

This week: The Blue Jays finished off a two-game series with the St Louis Cardinals on Tuesday evening which saw Kevin Gausman get the start and pitch six innings and allow no runs while striking out eight batters to pick up his fourth win of the season.

<h2>Gerrit Cole- Yankees (+750)<h2>

Last week: Gerrit Cole started on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and despite going deep into the game and pitching eight innings, the right-hander allowed five earned runs and added a loss to his record.

This week: The runner-up for the Cy Young award last season is expected to make another start this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cole has yet to make a start against the Rays this season but has boasted a record of 4-1 with an ERA of 3.31.

<h2>Alek Manoah-Blue Jays (+800)<h2>

Last week: The sophomore starter for the Toronto Blue Jays took the mound on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds which saw him throw a gem, Manoah allowed one earned run over eight innings en route to picking up his fifth victory on the season.

This week: The Blue Jays will begin a four-game set with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday evening and Manoah will take the hill in one of those matchups. The 6’6 hurler has had a brilliant start to the season, boasting a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.62.

<h2>Dylan Cease-White Sox (+900)<h2>

Last week: The dynamic right-hander last made a start on May 17th against the Kansas City Royals where he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed no earned runs, and struck out nine batters.

This week: Dylan Cease made his ninth start of the season against the Boston Red Sox at home last night which saw him struggle immensely, pitching just three innings and allowing seven earned runs.

<h2>Shohei Ohtani-Angels (+900)<h2>

Last week: The Los Angeles Angels high-end starter pitched against the Texas Rangers back on May 18th, which saw him record a no-decision after throwing six solid innings and allowing two earned runs.

This week: Shohei Ohtani is expected to make a start this weekend for the Angels when the Toronto Blue Jays come to town. The two-way star has a record of 3-2 this season with an ERA of 2.82 and 53 strikeouts.

