Alex Reyes was not Tendered a Contract by the St. Louis Cardinals

Reyes was once considered one of the game’s best prospects. Unfortunately, one ability he didn’t always have was availability.
Reyes won’t have trouble finding a team to play for next season. Assuming he has recovered from the shoulder surgery he underwent in May, there will be plenty of teams that believe they can keep him healthy. Reyes had an ERA of 3.24, a WHIP of 1.35, and struck out 95 batters in 72.1 innings pitched during the 2021 season. He also collected 29 saves. While he’s not likely to close for a team from the outset, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that, eventually, he would get that role.
The Cardinals are +2000 to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
