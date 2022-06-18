Alex Verdugo Out Boston Red Sox Saturday Lineup

It doesn’t look like Verdugo has suffered any injury, but this is just a day of rest for Verdugo, who has gone 0-9 in his last two starts for the Red Sox. Verdugo hasn’t had the season that most have hoped for. He is batting .241 on the season with four home runs, 33 RBIs, and 26 runs in 60 games.
After a slow start to the season, the Red Sox have picked up their play of late, winning 12 of their last 15 games. Still, the Sox sit in fourth place in the American League East, 13.5 games behind the New York Yankees. They are also 0.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wildcard berth in the AL.
On Saturday, the Red Sox will again play the St. Louis Cardinals. The Sox will have Kutter Crawford on the mound while the Cardinals will go with Dakota Hudson. The Red Sox are +164 (-1.5) on the run line and -122 on the money line, with an over/under of 10, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
