Alonso, Machado Best National League Player Props August 18

Pete Alonso (Mets) to Hit a Home Run (+340)

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves don’t like one another. The two teams have been battling it out for the top spot in the NL East, and there’s plenty to like about some of the players in this matchup. Pete Alonso should factor into tonight’s game against the Braves ace Max Fried. Alonso has already hit 29 home runs and is one RBI away from 100, demonstrating his dominance at the plate. Alonso has been able to find success against the Braves lefthander in the past, owning a .296 batting average and two home runs against him in 27 at-bats. That should play nicely in this contest, where there’s some value present with Alonso’s prop to hit a home run at +340.

Manny Machado (Padres) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

The San Diego Padres haven’t been able to find much success after their significant additions at the trade deadline, but that change when they take on the lowly Washington Nationals. Not only should this be an excellent matchup for the team to get back in the winning column, but it’s also one where the offense should be able to get going. Washington is expected to start veteran righthander Anibal Sanchez in this opener, and there’s nothing to like about what he’s brought to their rotation. He’s posted a 0-5 record, along with a 7.20 ERA, and multiple Padres batters have hit very well off him in the past. Headlining that list is Padres slugger Manny Machado, who’s faced Sanchez 17 times and has hit .471 off him and mashed four home runs. Those numbers should play great, and it’s hard to pass up on Machado to homer in this matchup at +285.

Max Fried (Braves) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+148)

In what should be a tremendous pitching matchup, the Atlanta Braves will send lefty phenom Max Fried to the bump in their divisional clash with the NL East-leading New York Mets. Fried has been highly effective, posting a 10-4 record, a 2.60 ERA, and 127 strikeouts. His last time out, Fried faced the Mets, which saw him pitch six innings and allow two earned runs while striking out five batters. In three starts against the Mets this year, Fried has recorded strikeout totals of five, five, and six, meaning there could be some value with his alternate strikeout props. One of those numbers is listed at six, with odds of +148. Even though he’s only recorded six or more in one of three starts this year against New York, the value on that price will be difficult to pass up on this small slate of games tonight.