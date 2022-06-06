Alonso, Votto Best National League Player Props - June 3

There’s value to be had on tonight’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Joey Votto (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

Joey Votto has started to come alive for the Cincinnati Reds over the last stretch of games, which includes him hitting two home runs and boasting an OPS of 1.042 over the last seven days. He’s notoriously been known as a slow starter and there have been signs of life for the longtime Reds slugger. He has just four home runs on the season and two of those have come over the last week, which means you should probably gravitate towards this price before it continues rising and he goes on one of his summer hot streaks. Votto currently boasts the second-highest odds in this game to homer and with a good matchup tonight against Madison Bumgarner, it’s hard to avoid. Votto has hit .350 and has one home run against the left-hander in 20 career at-bats, meaning you should like his price to homer tonight at +350.

Pete Alonso (Mets) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The New York Mets star first baseman has been red hot over the last week, posting four home runs and eight RBI during that stretch of games. Pete Alonso has been productive as a hitter this year for the Mets, tallying 16 home runs and driving in 54 runs. Those numbers definitely jump off the page at you and Alonso does have one home run in five career at-bats against tonight’s San Diego Padres starter, Blake Snell. Alonso has the highest odds to homer in tonight’s contest at +330, which is still a value price considering how productive he’s been this year, especially of late. With Snell’s struggles in a limited sample size to start the year, combined with Alonso’s red hot bat, there’s value in buying into his price to homer tonight.

Madison Bumgarner (Diamondbacks) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+126)

There’s a lot to like about how effective the Arizona Diamondbacks veteran left-hander has been so far this season. Madison Bumgarner has posted a record of 2-4 on the season but has a very respectable 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts. He’s not able to get punchouts at the rates he had been able to during his younger years, but if you pick out a good matchup like tonight, you can find value in his strikeout props. Bumgarner has recorded five or more strikeouts in two of his last four starts and he’ll get a tailormade matchup when he takes on the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds boast the 11th highest strikeout rate in baseball this season and since you’re getting plus-money value for Bumgarner to record five or more strikeouts, there’s strong value in that number at +126 tonight.