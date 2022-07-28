Altuve, France Best American League Player Props July 28

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Altuve (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are set to kick off a four-game series, and many offensive weapons make sense to target in this opening matchup. Jose Altuve has continued to be an integral part of what the Astros do on both sides of the baseball, and there’s definite value in what he offers at the dish tonight. The Astros are set to take on AL Cy Young contender Logan Gilbert, and even though the right-hander has been dominant this season for Seattle, Altuve and company have performed admirably against him. Gilbert has a terrific 2.77 ERA, but Altuve has had no problem seeing the baseball coming from him this year. In 16 at-bats, the second baseman has a .438 batting average, including one home run. Altuve is listed at +230 to record a multi-hit game, and there’s value in that price, even if he’s only hit .250 over the past week.

Ty France (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+520)

Despite a total set at eight, the Mariners and Astros still have the potential to put up an offensive affair. Even though Gilbert and Astros’ starter Jose Urquidy have pitched well this season, that hasn’t been the case when these clubs have collided. In four starts this season against the Mariners, the Astros righty is 1-3 with a troubling 7.58 ERA in 19 innings pitched. They enter this matchup with three straight M’s victories, and the offense finding a groove points towards those struggles continuing tonight. With that, multiple Mariners hitters have good power numbers against Urquidy, including first-time All-Star Ty France. France has battled Urquidy 21 times in his career and has great numbers, including a .429 average and three home runs. The Mariners’ first baseman has mashed 13 home runs, and there is value in his price to homer at +520.

Triston McKenzie (Guardians) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-104)

The Boston Red Sox are in a rut, falling behind in the American League Wild Card race and at risk of losing their series with the Cleveland Guardians. The Red Sox must go head-to-head with Triston McKenzie of the Guardians to bust out of their slump. McKenzie has a 7-6 record with a 3.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts on the campaign, making life difficult on the Red Sox batters. Over his past eight starts, McKenzie has recorded six or more strikeouts in five of them, which should give you confidence tonight. The Red Sox are roughly a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of strikeouts per game, but there’s some certainty built into McKenzie’s price to strike out six or more batters at -104. This number is still appetizing, and you can make a good case that it should be targeted on this AL slate of games.