Altuve, Judge Best American League Player Props August 23

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Altuve (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits (+170)

The Houston Astros have been one of the most consistent teams in MLB this year, and there’s a lot to like about some of their hitters as they head into a favorable matchup tonight. You can realistically make a case for multiple batters on the Astros, but the one that stands out most is their lead-off hitter Jose Altuve. It’s hard not to be impressed with the consistency that the Astros second baseman has brought to the table each season, and that’s continued this year, where he owns a .278 batting average and .861 OPS.

The Astros will take on a struggling Minnesota Twins team that’s lost three straight games and will send a veteran to the bump that has been very poor this season in Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez owns a 3-3 record with a 7.68 ERA, and with the way the Astros hitters are capable of swinging, it could be a long night for Minnesota’s hurler.

In addition, Altuve has four hits in nine at-bats against Sanchez, meaning targeting him to have a multi-hit game is worthwhile here at +170.

Aaron Judge (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+200)

Things haven’t been going perfectly for the AL East-leading New York Yankees of late, but they’ve won two straight games and will look to make that three tonight against the New York Mets.

The Bronx Bombers haven’t lived up to their nicknames of late, but Aaron Judge did break out of his slump in last night’s contest, hammering his 47th big fly of the season. The big power hitter is finding his swing again, which spells trouble for the rest of the league, especially in a great matchup like tonight.

New York is set to face off with Taijuan Walker, and this is a matchup that Judge has found prior success. In nine at-bats against Walker, Judge has three hits, all of which were home runs. That bodes well for him in this contest after homering last night.

You might not love the price he’s listed at, but there’s still value in his home run prop tonight at +200.

Dylan Cease (White Sox) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-130)

The Chicago White Sox are a much more confident team each time that right-hander Dylan Cease takes the hill. Cease has been nothing short of tremendous in 2022 and has kept his name in the AL Cy Young conversation. The young righty has posted a 12-5 record, along with a 2.09 ERA and 178 strikeouts on the campaign.

Cease and the White Sox will be taking on the Baltimore Orioles, and a lot is riding on this contest, meaning he’ll need to be at his best. Cease has been very consistent this year with his strikeout totals, owning 178 in 133 and 2/3 innings, meaning there’s potential value you can find with his alternate strikeout props. It might seem like a semi-high number, but Cease has one of his strikeout props tonight set at seven, which currently has odds of -130.

The O’s strikeout at the eleventh highest rate in baseball this year, meaning those numbers should continue rising with Cease on the bump. It’s not exactly a value price tag, but there’s still a lot to like about the prospects of this hitting tonight.