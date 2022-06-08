Altuve, Ramirez American League Best Player Props for June 8

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of today’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Altuve (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+385)

The Houston Astros’ star second baseman has gotten off to an excellent start to the season, hitting 11 home runs and owning an OPS of .880 through two months. The 5’6 infielder has been a spark plug atop the Astros lineup, and he’s getting set for another juicy matchup tonight at home against the Seattle Mariners. Jose Altuve hasn’t been consistent over the last two weeks, but there’s still a lot to like about him facing off with Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. Gilbert has been an excellent arm for the Mariners, pitching to the tune of a 2.22 ERA, but he’s had a difficult time in a small sample against Altuve. Altuve has posted substantial numbers against the right-hander, hitting .545 in 11 at-bats with one home run. It’s not an extreme sample size, but there’s enough that shows Altuve likes hitting against this Mariners’ starter. There’s definite value in his price to homer tonight at +385, and that’s a number worth considering.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

This season, Jose Ramirez has otherworldly numbers for the Cleveland Guardians, posting 14 home runs with 53 RBI. His average doesn’t jump off the page, but his production sure does, and that’s something you should be targeting in the team’s matchup against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will send right-hander Dane Dunning to the mound tonight, who Ramirez has had only four at-bats against. However, he has two hits, including one home run. This season, Ramirez has eaten-up right-handed pitching, hitting 11 of his 14 home runs for a 1.079 OPS. Ramirez is currently listed at +420 to hit a home run tonight, which seems very low and perfect to target in a great matchup against Dunning.