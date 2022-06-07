Alvarez, France American League Best Player Props for June 7

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of today’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+320)

After signing a six-year extension with the Houston Astros, Yordan Alvarez has continued mashing baseballs, hitting four home runs over his past seven games. The 6’5 slugger has already clubbed 16 big flies and owns the highest odds to hit a home run against the Seattle Mariners tonight. Alvarez has been one of the best power hitters in MLB over the last pair of seasons, and he’s heading into tonight’s matchup against Chris Flexen, a pitcher he’s found success against. In ten career at-bats against the right-hander, Alvarez has hit .400 and homered twice. Alvarez is currently listed at +320 to homer tonight, and there’s a lot to like at that price point, which could realistically be in the +280 range.

Ty France (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+660)

Sticking with the Astros and Mariners, there’s more risk in this second-player prop, but there’s also more payoff. This season, Ty France has been a significant presence for the Mariners and already has eight home runs, combined with a .882 OPS and 2.8 WAR. There’s a lot to like about France, and there’s a good argument that he’s one of the best value plays on the board, even with him up against Justin Verlander. Verlander has been dynamite this season and is the current favorite for the AL Cy Young, but France has found success off the right-hander, hitting .500 in ten at-bats to go along with one home run. There’s too much value in this price point not to target it tonight at +660.

Michael Kopech (White Sox) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+114)

The Chicago White Sox starter struggled his last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays, but before that, he’d been highly effective in limiting runs and putting together strong outings. Michael Kopech has a 1-2 record with a flashy 2.20 ERA and 43 strikeouts on the year and is currently sitting just below one punchout per inning. If you ignore his last appearance, Kopech had combined for 19 innings pitched in three starts, which shows that he’s getting more length, and his pitch count is elevating, which is good news for tonight’s strikeout prop. Kopech will face a potent Los Angeles Dodgers offense but he’s also recorded six or more strikeouts in two of his past four starts. It’s hard to see the flame-throwing right-hander put together two poor starts in a row, meaning you should like the plus-money value you’re getting for him to strike out six or more batters tonight at +114.