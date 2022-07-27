There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

The Houston Astros have one of MLB’s most feared batting lineups this season, and a lot of that has to do with the middle-of-the-order power threat, Yordan Alvarez. The Astros slugger has mashed 28 home runs and has been one of the most consistent threats. There’s a reason he’s in the American League MVP race, and even if he’s unlikely to take home the award, that shouldn’t stop you from looking towards his home run props on any given slate. The Astros exited the All-Star break with a sweep over the Seattle Mariners but have now lost two straight games. However, this should be an excellent matchup to get back on track offensively. Over the past seven games, Alvarez has hit two home runs and has a .684 slugging percentage. The Astros will take on Cole Irvin of the Oakland Athletics, and Alvarez has hit .500 off him in 12 at-bats while adding one home run. With that, targeting him to homer in this matchup is a solid value play at +390.

Eugenio Suarez (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

After a slow start post-All-Star break, the Mariners have gotten back on track against the Texas Rangers and will look to continue that trend today. After some inconsistencies to start the season, there’s been a lot to like about the Mariners’ offense in July, and they’ll have a matchup this afternoon that favors their power hitters. One of those hitters is offseason acquisition, Eugenio Suarez. Like the Mariners’ offense, Suarez didn’t get off to a good start this year, but he’s righted the ship, becoming a consistent power threat over the last two months. After a cool stretch to begin the second half, Suarez is presented with a matchup that makes him an enticing betting option. Suarez and the M’s will face Jon Gray of the Rangers. Although Gray has been solid in his first season with his new club, Suarez has made him pay in 13 at-bats, crushing three long balls and a .385 average. Suarez has an appetizing price to homer at +400 and is worth consideration.

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+124)

The St. Louis Cardinals have flown North of the border and are now tasked with facing one of the hottest teams in MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays, who’ve won seven straight games. The Cards are without Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in this series as the star players are on the restricted list, meaning tonight could be a solid matchup to target the Blue Jays’ starting pitcher. Kevin Gausman is set to take the bump for Toronto, and he’s pitched very well during his first season as a Blue Jay. The right-handed starter has a 7-7 record with a 3.00 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 99 innings. Those numbers will absolutely play in tonight’s matchup, especially with Gausman having recorded seven or more strikeouts in three of his past five outings. St. Louis doesn’t typically strike out at a high clip, but this should be a spot to target without two of their big weapons. One of Gausman’s alternative props tonight is set at seven, which presents a plus-money value price of +124.