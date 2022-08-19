American League Central Betting Insights: Chi-Town Cash Drop

Opening the year, the White Sox were a sizable favorite to win the division at -200 on the BetMGM Sportsbook but have since seen their odds fall to +210, the second highest in the AL Central.

Heading into action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians held a minuscule lead atop the Central, with the Minnesota Twins and White Sox breathing down their neck in the two and three holes.

The AL Central is a three-horse race for the division as the end of August looms, but the Chicago White Sox are the team bettors find most intriguing.

Chi-Town Cash Keeps Rolling In

The White Sox have performed well below expectations this season, yet that hasn’t stopped bettors from gravitating towards them. Chicago has seen the second highest amount of tickets in the division at 21.2% while owning the highest handle percentage at 33.8%. That should tell the public that big money has been headed in the White Sox direction and reasonably so.

The White Sox upgraded their roster in the offseason and came off a 2021 campaign that saw them win the division by a sturdy 13 games. There was so much uncertainty surrounding the rest of the division that these percentages make a lot of sense in the futures market.

Another Disappointment in Detroit

One team that was expected to make more of a jump this year was the Tigers, which was reflected by Detroit owning the highest ticket percentage in the division at 44.2%. They opened the year at +650 to win the division and made some big splashes in free agency, along with expecting some of their young players to make the jump and contribute.

None of that has come to fruition, but most bets on Detroit were relatively small, with them owning just 21.2% of the handle. As a result of this interest, the Tigers are currently the most significant liability for the book to win the AL Central, but that doesn’t appear to be a problem with them sitting 19 games back.

Big Money Behind Minnesota

Much like the White Sox, the Twins have also generated some big bets to win the AL Central. Minnesota currently owns the third highest ticket percentage in the division at 17.9% but holds a much higher handle percentage at 30.4%. Minnesota led the division much of the year but fell off a bit recently and finds themselves a game behind the surprising Guardians.

Can Cleveland Keep Churning?

With the sharp money heading in the direction of the Twins and White Sox, the current leaders of the division in Cleveland also own 11.6% of tickets, along with 13% of the handle. The Guardians don’t seem to be very respected by the public, sharps, or anyone in baseball. Still, whatever is in the water in Cleveland is working as this pesky team keeps finding ways to win ball games. Whether they can keep it up until October is another story altogether.