American League Player Props 6/2: Target Guerrero Jr. and Suarez

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) Home Run+Blue Jays Win (+430)

It’s a scary sight for the American League that the Toronto Blue Jays have a 29-20 record without their offense entirely coming together. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bats have started to show signs of life lately, which should concern the Chicago White Sox in their series finale this afternoon. Last season’s AL MVP runner-up has recorded three home runs over his past seven games, including one in the late innings of last night’s affair. With the team’s star slugger slowly putting things together, you should likely gravitate towards a Toronto win and a Guerrero Jr. homer, which presents great value at +430. The Blue Jays are listed as -200 favorites today.

Eugenio Suarez (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+315)

It hasn’t been a seamless transition for Eugenio Suarez in his first season with the Seattle Mariners, but he’s still put up solid power numbers, posting nine home runs and 24 RBI. Suarez hasn’t homered over his past six games, but he’s found some success in a small sample size against tonight’s starter Jordan Lyles, hitting one home run and having four hits in six at-bats. It’s clear that Suarez sees the ball well from Lyles, and his success will benefit the Mariners in what should be another high-scoring game. The powerful Mariners batter currently has the highest odds to hit a home run in this game at +315, but there’s still value in this price.

Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) to record 7+ strikeouts (+162)

Alek Manoah has put himself in a position to contend for the AL Cy Young award through two months of the season. The 6’6 right-hander has a 5-1 record with a 1.77 ERA and 52 strikeouts. There’s a lot to like when he’s on the bump for Toronto, and he’s been able to consistently go deep into ballgames, which makes this afternoon’s player prop even more attractive. Manoah has an alternate strikeout prop for him to record seven or more strikeouts with an excellent plus-value price of +162. He’s recorded seven or more strikeouts in four starts this season, and even if the White Sox don’t strike out a ton, this is still a number that you can lean towards today.