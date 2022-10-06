American League Wild Card Round Preview

In the most robust playoff format baseball has ever seen, the American League looks like it will be a dogfight of fairly evenly-matched teams in the first round.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto Blue Jays (92-70) – World Series Odds +1600

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in the wild-card mix all season long and solidified themselves as the top non-division winner in these playoffs. Toronto has done it with a powerful offense, as they led the majors with a .263 batting average. The Jays were also the fourth-highest-scoring team in the bigs and second in the American League.

Toronto will have home-field advantage for this three-game series that will determine who moves on to Houston to meet the Astros in the next round. The Jays will have to get more out of their pitching, as Toronto ranks dead last in team ERA (3.88) among AL playoff teams.

Not only are Toronto favorites in the opener, but they also sit as -174 favorites to take this opening-round series.

Game 1 vs. Seattle Mariners – 4:07 PM ET – SEA: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) TOR: Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76) – World Series Odds +2000

The Tampa Bay Rays are once again back in the postseason and may have the most favorable matchup of the first round. Tampa takes on a Cleveland Guardians team coming out of the weakest division in baseball.

While the Guardians won 92 games this season, much of those Ws came against the likes of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. Every other team in the division finished .500 or worse to get an idea of the level of competition Cleveland faced. Still, the Rays come into this series as slight underdogs sitting at +102.

Game 1 at Cleveland Guardians – 12:07 PM ET – TB Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA) vs. CLE: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (92-70) – World Series Odds +3000

The Guardians are set to prove they belong despite the competition level of the AL Central. Cleveland took advantage of collapses by both the Minnesota Twins, who led the way most of the season, and preseason division favorite, the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland will have to do it with pitching as they have done all season. The Guardians had the sixth-lowest team ERA of 3.47 in the majors this season, and they match up against the lowest-scoring team in the playoffs. Cleveland is a slight favorite to take the home series sitting at -120.

Seattle Mariners (90-72) – World Series Odds +3000

The Seattle Mariners snap a long playoff draught with their first postseason appearance in 21 years. The question for Seattle is can their starters stymie one of the best offenses in baseball? Trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo will get the first shot at shutting down Vladimir Guerrero and company in the opener. Robbie Ray, who won a Cy Young award last season in Toronto, will also have a shot at quieting his former team as he is scheduled to take the mound in Game 3 on Sunday.

The M’s will also have to get more from their offense, ranking 26th in baseball with a .230 team average this year. They will also have to do it without Jesse Winker, who they placed on the injured list ahead of Friday’s Game 1.

Seattle has the second-longest odds (+148) among wild card teams to take their series.

