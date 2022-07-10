Andres Gimenez Out of Guardians Lineup Sunday vs. Royals
Grant White
Cleveland Guardians’ everyday second baseman Andres Gimenez is getting some much-deserved downtime Sunday. Gimenez was left out of the starting lineup as the Guardians go for the series win against the AL Central rival Kansas City Royals.
Gimenez has appeared in all 82 games this season and has been a pillar of the Guardians’ success. Among qualified players, the 23-year-old ranks second with a .836 on-base plus slugging percentage, resulting in nine home runs, 40 runs batted in, and 28 scored. His 3.1 Wins Above Replacement are second only to Jose Ramirez.
Owen Miller is starting at second in the series finale Sunday. Miller has been a mainstay in Cleveland’s lineup, typically appearing at first base; however, he’s been a less reliable offensive contributor. The former third-round pick has a .664 on-base plus slugging percentage, with just four home runs but leads the team in strikeouts.
The price on the Guardians is coming down as we approach first pitch. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cleveland priced as -118 favorites, with the total set at 9.
