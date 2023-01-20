Andrew McCutchen Officially Returning to Pirates on 1-Year Deal

Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is officially back in the Steel City.

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed McCutchen to a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2023 campaign.

Welcome home Cutch! We have signed Andrew McCutchen to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/ozU47E4Pm5 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) January 20, 2023

Drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, the 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, a tenure that included five All-Star Game appearances and an NL MVP Award in 2013. Over a seven-year stretch (2011-2017), McCutchen slashed .292/.383/.494 while averaging 25 home runs, 88 RBI, and 92 runs scored.

The Florida native was dealt to the San Francisco Giants following the 2017 season in exchange for current Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds and pitcher Kyle Crick (currently a free agent). McCutchen has also enjoyed stints with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and most recently, the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .237 with 17 homers, 69 RBI, and 66 runs scored in 134 games last season.

McCutchen sits just 13 home runs shy of 300 for his career and 52 hits away from 2,000. Accomplishing both milestones where it all began would make for a tremendous story.

