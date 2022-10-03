Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Returning to Lineup on Monday
Paul Connor
According to NBC Sports Edge’s official Twitter, the Los Angeles Angels have activated star third baseman Anthony Rendon from the restricted list. He will be in the lineup for Monday’s contest against the Oakland Athletics.
Rendon has been sidelined since June 14 due to right wrist surgery. The 32-year-old was activated from the 60-day IL last Thursday before serving a five-game suspension for his role in a brawl against the Seattle Mariners earlier in the season.
Signed to a massive 7-year, $245 million contract in December 2019, Rendon has struggled with injuries throughout his Angels tenure. Minus the pandemic shortened 2020 season, the former All-Star has appeared in just 103 of a possible 321 games.
Before the injury, Rendon slashed .228/.324/.383 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 45 games.
With a favorable matchup against A’s starting pitcher Adrian Martinez, Rendon could be worth a look in Monday DFS contests as a potentially low-owned option.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.