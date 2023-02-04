Angels' Anthony Rendon Expected to be Ready for Spring Training

Rendon has had one injury after another since signing with the Angels in 2019. He has played in only 157 games in three seasons with the Angels, hitting 20 HRs, 90 RBIs, and 68 runs. His batting average has also gone down for four straight seasons to a career-low of .229 last year. While that’s the bad news, the good news is that after having surgery on his wrist last season, he is feeling “fantastic” and should be ready to go for Opening Day. How much bang the Angels will get for their buck from Rendon remains to be seen.
The Angels have made several upgrades this season with the addition of Brandon Drury, Hunter Renfroe, and Tyler Anderson. However, they still aren’t expected to compete for the American League West division title. They are tied with the Texans Rangers at +1000 to win their division. You can find these odds, along with the odds for every MLB team to get to win their division, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
