Angels-Astros: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Houston Astros are set to play host to the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday from Minute Maid Park.
The opening pitching matchup has the home Astros without an announced starter yet, while the Angels will go with Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen has been solid this season for the Angels, owning a 6-5 record with a 4.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
Check back here for more information on tomorrow’s Houston starter after it’s been released.
When and Where is Angels-Astros?
Angels: 37-41 | Astros: 47-27 Date: July 1, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas | Stadium: Minute Maid Park
How to Watch Angels-Astros?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Angels-Astros
Moneyline: Angels/Astros | Run Line: Angels/Astros | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Angels’ Inconsistencies Continue vs. the Astros?
Even though they got off to one of the hottest starts in baseball, there hasn’t been a lot to like about how the Angels have performed recently. Despite having two premiere superstars in their lineup, pitching has continued to be a massive question mark, and it’s not going to get any easier as they enter a series against one of the AL’s best teams, the Astros.
Angels Projected Lineup:
RF Taylor Ward
CF Mike Trout
DH Shohei Ohtani
1B Jared Walsh
2B Luis Rengifo
C Max Stassi
LF Brandon Marsh
SS Andrew Velazquez
3B Tyler Wade
Starting Pitcher: Michael Lorenzen
Will the Astros’ Dominance of the AL West Continue vs. the Angels?
The Houston Astros have maintained a double-digit lead in the AL West, where they currently sit 11 games ahead of the Texas Rangers. Besides the Astros, no team in this division has put together multiple stretches of consistent baseball. This shouldn’t be a surprise with how good Houston has been with numerous veterans and a squad that has proven they know how to win.
Astros Projected Lineup:
Check back for this lineup update tomorrow, with multiple question marks surrounding the availability of Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez following a scary collision. The Astros face off with the Yankees tonight, which should clarify how this roster will shape up if those two are sidelined for this matchup.
