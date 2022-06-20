Angels, Blue Jays American League Best Bets for June 20

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this evening in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Blue Jays (-120) vs. Chicago White Sox (+102) Total: 9 (O-120, U-102)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will open up a three-game series to begin the week. The Blue Jays enter after losing two-of-three games to the New York Yankees over the weekend, while the White Sox lost two-of-three to the Houston Astros. Both of these clubs are playing better baseball right now after slow starts, with each owning high expectations in the American League. Even with some uncertainty about these teams, there’s still a lot to like about their potential, specifically in tonight’s matchup.

The opening pitching matchup will feature Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays taking on Lance Lynn of the White Sox. Over the last two seasons, these two starters have been amongst the best in the AL, but there’s been some concern as the end of June approaches. Berrios has been more consistent of late but still owns a 5-2 record with a 4.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts, while Lynn has only made one start this season, and it didn’t go well, pitching into the fifth inning while allowing ten hits and three earned runs. The Blue Jays put together a sizeable come-from-behind victory over the Yankees yesterday, and those are the types of games that can start a streak, which this team has certainly been looking for. There’s some value present from the visitor’s side of things, which means you should side with the Blue Jays on the moneyline at -120.

Best Bet: Blue Jays moneyline (-120)

Kansas City Royals (+166) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-198) Total: 9 (O-104, U-115)

The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels will collide tonight for Game 1 of a three-game set. The Royals picked up two victories over the weekend against the Oakland Athletics, while the Angels took four-of-five games from the Seattle Mariners. There wasn’t a lot to like about the Angels to start June, but they’ve been playing much better baseball over their last two series, and that should be something they can use to their advantage against the lowly Royals.

The first pitching matchup of this series will feature Kris Bubic of the Royals taking on Noah Syndergaard of the Angels. Bubic has struggled in the Kansas City rotation and has a 0-4 record with an 8.36 ERA and 26 strikeouts, while Syndergaard has been very strong in his first season in LA, posting a 4-5 record with a 3.53 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Mike Trout is on one of his hot streaks, which spells trouble for the Royals in this matchup, especially when you haven’t seen any consistency from their starting pitcher. Many people forget how good the Angels looked to start the season, and if they can get back to a similar level, they could cause some trouble in the AL. With that in mind, there’s certainly value in them to win tonight on the run line at +100.

Best Bet: Angels run line -1.5 (+100)