Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon Following 12-Game Losing Streak

According to the team’s Twitter, the Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

In terms of job security, being at the helm of a sports franchise is about as stressful as it gets. Just two weeks ago, Maddon had the Angels at 27-17 and looked to be heading to a postseason appearance as one of the contenders within the American League. Now, they’re below .500 after 12 consecutive losses, and Maddon is out of a job. Phil Nevin will step in as the team’s interim manager for the time being.

Whether it’s his fault or not can be argued, but what can’t is that something needed to change. With so much talent on the roster, including Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and plenty of others, the Angels would be underachieving if they were to miss out on the postseason.

Since the 2020 season, Maddon accrued a 157-172 record with the Angels. LA will host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday as they look to snap the league’s longest losing streak.

Los Angeles Angels AFC West Odds

The Los Angeles Angels are currently +750 to win the AFC West behind the Houston Astros, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.