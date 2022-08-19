Angels OF Mike Trout Set to Return From Injury Tonight

The Los Angeles Angels announced they had activated outfielder Mike Trout from the injured list before Friday’s game. Trout missed five weeks, going on the injured list with back issues and was later diagnosed with a rare back condition. Since his diagnosis, Trout has worked tirelessly to prepare for his return to the field. In the media, he downplayed the significance of the condition, but doctors say it is something he will have to manage for the rest of his career.

