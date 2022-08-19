Angels OF Mike Trout Set to Return From Injury Tonight
Doug Ziefel
The Los Angeles Angels announced they had activated outfielder Mike Trout from the injured list before Friday’s game. Trout missed five weeks, going on the injured list with back issues and was later diagnosed with a rare back condition. Since his diagnosis, Trout has worked tirelessly to prepare for his return to the field. In the media, he downplayed the significance of the condition, but doctors say it is something he will have to manage for the rest of his career.
Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds
Trout’s return will come in Detroit as the Angels are set to begin a three-game series with the Tigers. Los Angeles is already a sizable favorite, but Trout’s bat significantly boosts the lineup. You can back Trout and the Angels at Fanduel Sportsbook, where they have a fair price of -142 on the moneyline.
