Angels OF Taylor Ward Forced to Leave Game Early on Friday

The injury seemed to occur when Ward dove for a ball in the outfield, missed it, then had to run it down. The Angels have yet to release any information about when Ward might be able to return to the lineup. The Angels have now lost nine straight games after getting demolished by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, 10-0. However, the amazing thing is that the Angels are still in second place in the American League West but are now eight games behind the Houston Astros. They currently hold the final wild-card berth in the AL but are only one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, with several other teams nipping at their heels.
Life will not get any easier for the Angels on Saturday as Zack Wheeler will be on the bump for the Phillies, and the Angels will hope for the best from Michael Lorenzen. The Angels -125 (+1.5) on the run line and +160 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
