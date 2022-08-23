Angels Owner Arte Moreno Exploring Potential Sale of Team

In an official press release from the team, Moreno said:
“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons…Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”
The news comes in the wake of yet another disappointing Angels season. Despite boasting two of baseball’s premier stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, LA sits fourth in the AL West with a 52-70 record and will again miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Angels at +152 on the moneyline ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.
