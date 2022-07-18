Angels Place Mike Trout On IL

Not only will one of the biggest name’s in baseball not take part in this week’s All-Star festivities but he will not take part in at least a handful of games for the Los Angeles Angels.
After being ruled out of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game due to back spasms, Mike Trout now lands on the injured list with left rib cage inflammation. According to the team beat reporter for MLB.com, Rhett Bollinger, the oft-injured superstar will be out for at least 10 days.
Mike Trout heads to the injured list but it’s for left rib cage inflammation and not upper back spasms https://t.co/5ABq0kl9TV
Trout had already missed LA’s previous four contests because of the back issue.
The 30-year-old was replaced in AL’s starting lineup by Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, who was initially selected as a reserve. Ty France of the Seattle Mariners also got the nod as a replacement and will be one of the Junior Circuit’s reserves on Tuesday night.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the American League as slight road underdogs at Dodger Stadium. The AL sits at -102 on the moneyline while the National League is at -116.
