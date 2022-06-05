Angels Place Taylor Ward on 10-Day IL, Recall Jo Adell

The Los Angeles Angels announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Halo’s official PR account tweeted that Taylor Ward has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, recalling Jo Adell to replace him on the active roster.

Ward’s transfer to the injured list is retroactive to June 4.

#Angels Transactions:

•Recalled OF Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake

•Placed OF Taylor Ward on 10-day injured list (retro to June 4) with a mild right hamstring strain — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 5, 2022

Adell started the year with the big club but was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake at the start of May. There, the 23-year-old was slugging .597 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in. Adell has big shoes to fill, replacing Ward’s production, who has been arguably the Angels’ best hitter.

Ward is the team leader in on-base plus slugging percentage at 1.087. The fifth-year pro sits behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in home runs and runs scored while ranking fourth with 26 RBIs.

Adell replaced Ward in right field, and is batting fifth on Sunday.

The Angels are looking to snap out of a ten-game losing streak; however, they’ll have to do so as underdogs, entering the series finale as +106 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.